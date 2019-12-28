Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Manning and Napier worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning and Napier by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

MN stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Manning and Napier Inc has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manning and Napier Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Manning and Napier’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

