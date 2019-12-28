Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,788,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,951,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $144,988.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 513,637 shares of company stock worth $6,711,967.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

