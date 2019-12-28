Millennium Management LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 14.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 307,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

