Millennium Management LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 603.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $194,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. ValuEngine downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.02.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

