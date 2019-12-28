Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.42% of Kingstone Companies worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 83,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KINS. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Kingstone Companies news, CEO Barry Goldstein acquired 5,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,911.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 623,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,707.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,021. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Kingstone Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

