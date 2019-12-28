Millennium Management LLC Invests $434,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15,668.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,207,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after buying an additional 55,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after buying an additional 174,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14.

