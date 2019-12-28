Millennium Management LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRX. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

CPRX stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

