Millennium Management LLC Sells 148,585 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 148,585 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $236.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

