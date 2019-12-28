Millennium Management LLC Sells 168,242 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,242 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. South Jersey Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.51%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

