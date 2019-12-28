Millennium Management LLC Sells 29,427 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KYN. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 181,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 3.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $722,500.00.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

