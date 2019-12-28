Millennium Management LLC Sells 41,938 Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Unum Therapeutics worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ UMRX opened at $0.74 on Friday. Unum Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 388.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

