Millennium Management LLC Sells 68,751 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,751 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth $426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.42 million, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $141.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,927.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,246 shares of company stock worth $547,420. Insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

