Millennium Management LLC Takes $391,000 Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.2% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFBS. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $69,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,330 shares in the company, valued at $11,335,437.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

