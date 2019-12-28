Millennium Management LLC Takes $406,000 Position in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Priority Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

PRTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $2.60 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.72 million. Analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Priority Technology Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.