Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arvinas by 148,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 276.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $818,600 in the last three months. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARVN opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. Arvinas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

