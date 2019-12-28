Mincoin Price Tops $0.0143 on Exchanges (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $87,414.00 and $7,450.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mincoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009836 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Mincoin Coin Profile

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,111,463 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com.

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.