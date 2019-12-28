Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

MTX stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,254,000 after acquiring an additional 83,476 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,706,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,245,000 after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,769,000 after purchasing an additional 187,964 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.