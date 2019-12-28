Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.85

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.85 and last traded at $128.85, with a volume of 7279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup set a $130.00 target price on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

