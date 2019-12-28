Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.18, 178,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 195,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). Analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

