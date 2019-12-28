Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTEM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

MTEM traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $515.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 3.17.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.