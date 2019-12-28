Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

