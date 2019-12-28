Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 28th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MGI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,817. Moneygram International has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Moneygram International will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. acquired 626,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $2,569,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,573,844.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Moneygram International by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 186,526 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Moneygram International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moneygram International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moneygram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

