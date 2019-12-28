Monoeci Trading Down 27.2% This Week (XMCC)

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Monoeci has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One Monoeci coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Monoeci has a market capitalization of $14,998.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monoeci alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00040717 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00570800 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001169 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monoeci Profile

Monoeci (XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,194,328 coins. The official website for Monoeci is www.monacocoin.net. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monoeci

Monoeci can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monoeci should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monoeci using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monoeci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monoeci and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.