Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $178.41 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.32 and its 200 day moving average is $151.60. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $2,863,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,040,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 22,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total transaction of $3,581,051.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,305 shares in the company, valued at $51,899,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,585 shares of company stock worth $26,348,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

