Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce sales of $337.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.20 million and the lowest is $331.82 million. Monro reported sales of $310.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $142,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $941,046. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Monro during the third quarter valued at $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Monro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Monro by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Monro has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

