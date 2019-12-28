Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) PT Raised to $12.50 at Imperial Capital

Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Imperial Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOSC opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23. Mosaic Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 24,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $255,811.72. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,675.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,120 shares of company stock worth $300,037.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic Acquisition during the third quarter worth $103,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 57,550 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 34,861 shares during the period.

Mosaic Acquisition Company Profile

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

