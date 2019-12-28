MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Get MSG Networks alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cannonball Research set a $17.00 price objective on MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.69. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 71.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSG Networks (MSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.