Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NYSE MWA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 508,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,539. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,983.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,787 shares of company stock valued at $726,560 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Water Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

