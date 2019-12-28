Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 94.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.