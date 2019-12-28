NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Up 283.6% in December

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a growth of 283.6% from the November 28th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of MYSZ stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

About NASDAQ:MYSZ

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

