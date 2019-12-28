National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 28th total of 295,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

NGHC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 160,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.59. National General has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National General will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $112,850.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $214,608.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,080 shares of company stock worth $431,877 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National General by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of National General by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its stake in shares of National General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 37,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National General by 2.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National General by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

