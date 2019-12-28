National General Holdings Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

National General has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. National General has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National General to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NGHC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.80. 160,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,993. National General has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.59.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $112,850.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,877. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

