National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 114.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 358,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,360. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The firm had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.