Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.95

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.95 and traded as high as $4.98. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 1,529 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $64.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 49.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 194,751 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

