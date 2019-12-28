NCR (NYSE:NCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.40

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 366824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCR. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in NCR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in NCR by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NCR by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NCR by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in NCR by 1,210.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

