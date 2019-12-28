Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Neogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $1,594,712.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,473.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $1,343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,573,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,349 shares of company stock worth $17,544,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Neogen by 20.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Neogen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Neogen by 124.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

