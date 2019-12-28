Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 118 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 118 price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NESN. HSBC set a CHF 109 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 111.73.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

