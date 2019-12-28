Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Update

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 28th total of 332,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UEPS. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS remained flat at $$3.74 during midday trading on Friday. 123,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.31.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 83.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

