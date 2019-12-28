NevaCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, NevaCoin has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $14,088.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001803 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000578 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,363,755 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net.

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

