Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.53

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.53 and last traded at $116.59, with a volume of 248215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.65.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average is $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $83,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,322 shares of company stock worth $3,538,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 11.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nevro by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

