Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nextdecade in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nextdecade in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of Nextdecade stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Nextdecade has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of -0.17.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextdecade will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nextdecade by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,804 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nextdecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextdecade by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

