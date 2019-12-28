Nexus Market Cap Tops $11.38 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $11.38 million and approximately $53,872.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

