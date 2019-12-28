Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the November 28th total of 920,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.34. The company had a trading volume of 123,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.52. Nice has a 12-month low of $102.67 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nice will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nice in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Nice by 41.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nice in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nice in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

