Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $97.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $97.00 target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nike’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.87.

NKE opened at $101.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,500 shares of company stock valued at $35,279,410. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Nike by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,799,000 after buying an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 155,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

