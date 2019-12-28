Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a coverage optimism score of -3.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nissan Motor from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NSANY opened at $11.59 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

