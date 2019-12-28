Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of LASR opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. Nlight has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $737.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 2.43.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total value of $4,967,302.25. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock worth $5,814,562. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nlight in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nlight by 43.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nlight in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 42.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

