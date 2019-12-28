NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Update

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the November 28th total of 987,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 442,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,446. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. NMI has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $71,361.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 494,945 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 22,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $620,514.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 515,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,912,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,301 shares of company stock worth $12,965,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

