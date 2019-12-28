Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 886,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 286,616 shares.The stock last traded at $28.52 and had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Viens acquired 1,500 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,030.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 389.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

