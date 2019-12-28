Noir Market Cap Reaches $306,705.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $306,705.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Noir has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.01299347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119854 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,234,969 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.