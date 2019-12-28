Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

NOG opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

